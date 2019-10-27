|
Roger J. May
Born: September 22, 1940; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 23, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL
Roger J. May, age 79, of Wonder Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 22, 1940, to the late Frank and Mary May. On August 18, 1962, he married Sandra Glosson, at St. Mary's Church, McHenry.
Roger proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for four years. In 1964, Roger started his own trucking business, May Sand and Gravel. He also served as the elected Highway Commissioner for Greenwood Township, for 24 years.
Roger was an avid antique car collector. One of his greatest loves was flying. As a proficient pilot, he owned a couple of his own airplanes and often went on trips with his family. He also took great pride in being a flight instructor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra; sons: Daniel (Janet Neuman) May and Craig May; and grandson, Sam May. He is further survived by his brother, Frank May, of Florida.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary May.
Private services will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials may be made in Roger's name to the s, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.
For more information visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2019