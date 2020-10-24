Roger L. Pawlikowski
Born: November 10, 1949
Died: October 16, 2020
Roger L. Pawlikowski, 70 years, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, in his residence after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Roger was born on November 10, 1949, in Cook County, Illinois, the son of the late Eleanor (Schulte) and Leonard Pawlikowski. He was a graduate of Marian Central High School, Woodstock, Illinois. Roger began his working career in construction, concentrating on roofing. He also worked for the City of Chicago for several years. Roger enjoyed golfing, playing online poker and reading, usually keeping several books in different areas of his home. He loved the outdoors. He loved spending time with his friends, and especially his family, creating memories that will last a lifetime. He was a kind, gentle man with a nice laugh and a good sense of humor.
Surviving is his daughter, Nicole (Jason Reinewald) Ginn of Auburn, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jack Fisher and Acesen Reinewald, both of Auburn, with a third grandchild due in March 2021; one sister, Susan (Charles Schott) Condon of Crystal Lake, Illinois; nieces, Sarah (Emilio Couret) Condon, Rachel (Jonathan) Leatherbury; one nephew, Matthew (Rebecca) Condon as well as several grand nephews and a grandniece. He is also survived by several dear extended family relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Glenn and David Pawlikowski.
To honor Roger's wishes, Roger will be cremated. There will be no visitation. Graveside services for Roger will be held at a later date in McHenry, Illinois, where he will be buried beside his family. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio (419-542-8065).
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Resurrection Catholic Church Outreach to the Needy Ministry, 2918 S Country Club Rd, Woodstock, Il 60098.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com