Roger Oscar Copel
Roger Oscar Copel joined his wife Johanna (Doanie) Copel in the great beyond on October 15, 2019.
Roger, born in Chicago, left the windy city at 18 months and moved to Beaune, France with his sister Rosemarie (Chou Chou) and his mother, after his biological father passed. Dad attended the Ecole Communalede Garcons until war broke out and the family boarded the last train to Marseille to escape. From there, they booked passage on an Israeli ship to the United States, docking in Boston. Dad was 8 and spoke no English.
The family -- Rosemarie, J.O., Chou Chou, Roger and Willy (new baby brother who preceded Roger in death) -- settled in Algonquin, Illinois.
After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Roger attended the University of Chicago while his true love Doanie attended Northwestern University. Always a lifelong learner, he returned to France to complete "Un Stage" in the Burgundy wine region which launched his career in the wine business. Roger and Doanie married in France on August 28, 1957 in a civil ceremony and in Germany on August 31, 1957 in a church wedding. And, then family life began. Marguerite Copel (Ron Naval, Allison Naval, Tess Naval) Nicole Copel (Brad Atchison) and Roger (Sam) Copel (Evelin Copel) became the light of their lives. (We are writing this after all.)
He knew how to enjoy life and shared this with his young children. He built a tricked out A Frame playhouse, created a homemade zipline (totally unsafe), made snow saucer runs with banks and turns that made us squeal in delight and took us and the neighbor kids out on the 260 acres in Super Jeep (painted like a bumble bee).
When we got older, Dad taught us all how to be our own mechanics. Between the three of us and Dad, we owned and worked on no more than eight Volkswagens. In one case, he sent one of us off with a book called "The Idiots Guide to Volkswagens" and a "Help" sign. That was Dad. He knew that we had the where-with-all to figure it out. He taught us that.
Mom and Dad loved adventure and took it head on. Together they walked on all the continents on earth. Yet, the most loved and adored places, with familial ties, was France and Switzerland.
Since the passing of his beloved Doanie, so many, many people were there to support him. Cousins Scott and Claudia Larsen, Rene and Judy Larsen, his beloved sister Chou Chou and his granddaughters - Tess and Allison. Tess was even Grandfather's date to his 70th class reunion of Dundee High School last month. All helped with appointments, basement floods, downed trees and garage door painting and we will be forever grateful. Also, Lisa and Mark from the Dog Waggin'. And Dad's neighbors - Pedro and Randy . We also want to thank the Clarendale family and Solace Hospice, especially Reette.
Though difficult, this is also a joyful time. We wish we could be a party to the jubilant reunion of Roger and Doanie. We know that their dog Touli has met them at the rainbow bridge, crossing over, together.
Dad had an unblemished spirit and a joie de vivre. And, a loveable sense of humor - the rascal. He used to sing... "never fear and never worry for there isn't any hurry, there's a mile of open air beneath your wings." We couldn't agree more. Godspeed, Dad.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Lake in the Hills/Algonquin Food Pantry. A celebration of life will be held at Emmet's in Dundee, Illinois at 2:00 p.m. October 20, 2019.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019