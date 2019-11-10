|
Roger W. Groenland
Born: September 26, 1930; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 29, 2019; in Marengo, IL
Roger W. Groenland, 89, of Marengo, passed away on October 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Groenland. The loving father of Kathleen (Richard) Lees, Michael (Desiree) Groenland, Vicki (Patrick) Joyce, Patty (Bob) Andress, and Matthew ( April) Groenland. Cherished grandfather of 21 and proud great-grandfather of 37. Dear brother of Bob (Marianne) Groenland. Fond uncle and friend to many. Preceded in death by his parents: Gilbert and Alma; and his daughter: Deborah Burrow. Roger was a hard working man with many interests and excelled at many things. He was a plumbing contractor for more than 60 years. Roger raised award winning mink for 10 years. He enjoyed drawing up housing blueprints and built 4 of his own homes among many other homes. He turned his 60 acres of land into a subdivision which he resided in, in Marengo. While he was proud of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his wife, of 50 years and the family they created. Visitation at Marengo- Union Funeral Home, 500 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4pm- 8pm and from 10am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 408 Jackson, Marengo, until time of Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church. Family and friends are encouraged to bring their favorite photos of Roger to share on an interactive video display. For information call the Funeral Home at (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019