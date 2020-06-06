roland and charlotte mess



Roland, 82 and Charlotte Mess, 79, of Woodstock IL passed away this month at Journey Care Hospice from Coronavirus.



Rollie and Char were married for 62 years and were survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and a brother.



Char was an avid angler, cook, and crafter. Rol loved motocross, daily walks, riding his Harley, was a volunteer firefighter, and 10+ gallon blood donor. They were always helping their family and neighbors whenever needed. They both enjoyed gardening and would donate extra vegetables to the local food pantry.



The family and neighborhood will dearly miss them.



In lieu of flowers, please follow their example by donating to food pantries or the Red Cross, or Journey Care Hospice in Barrington IL.





