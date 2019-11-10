|
|
Rolando Villarreal
Born: January 9, 1953; in Big Wells, TX
Died: November 2, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Rolando "Roy" Villarreal, 66, passed away on November 2, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1953 to Esequiel and Teresa Villarreal. On June 9, 1985, he married his beloved wife, Mary Villarreal. He was disabled into retirement in 2011 from Local 150 Operating Engineers Union as a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 20 yrs. He was a very proud & hard worker and loved operating equipment. Roy loved restoring old cars, antiques and he appreciated a good flea market sale. Unlike many Midwesterners, he also enjoyed snow removal. He was proud of his granddaughters and he loved spending time with them.
He is survived by his loving son: Cassidy Villarreal (Kari Miller); his cherished granddaughters: Amelia T. and Lyla C. Villarreal; his dear siblings: Gloria Flores, Linda Cano and Suzanne Villarreal. He is preceded in death by his parents: Esequiel and Teresa Villarreal and his siblings: Esequiel Jr., Jose, Estella and Irma.
Memorial gathering on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 4pm-8pm, where a Memorial Service will begin at 7pm. For information, call the Funeral Home at (815) 459-1760. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Kidney Fund, visit www.kidneyfund.org
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019