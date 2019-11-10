Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolando Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolando Villarreal


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolando Villarreal Obituary
Rolando Villarreal

Born: January 9, 1953; in Big Wells, TX

Died: November 2, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

Rolando "Roy" Villarreal, 66, passed away on November 2, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1953 to Esequiel and Teresa Villarreal. On June 9, 1985, he married his beloved wife, Mary Villarreal. He was disabled into retirement in 2011 from Local 150 Operating Engineers Union as a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 20 yrs. He was a very proud & hard worker and loved operating equipment. Roy loved restoring old cars, antiques and he appreciated a good flea market sale. Unlike many Midwesterners, he also enjoyed snow removal. He was proud of his granddaughters and he loved spending time with them.

He is survived by his loving son: Cassidy Villarreal (Kari Miller); his cherished granddaughters: Amelia T. and Lyla C. Villarreal; his dear siblings: Gloria Flores, Linda Cano and Suzanne Villarreal. He is preceded in death by his parents: Esequiel and Teresa Villarreal and his siblings: Esequiel Jr., Jose, Estella and Irma.

Memorial gathering on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 4pm-8pm, where a Memorial Service will begin at 7pm. For information, call the Funeral Home at (815) 459-1760. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Kidney Fund, visit www.kidneyfund.org
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -