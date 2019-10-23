|
|
Rolf Peter Riebe
Born: July 16, 1941
Died: October 20, 2019
Rolf Peter Riebe, 78, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.
He was born July 16, 1941 in Zwickau, Saxony, Germany, the son of the late Paul Peter and Frida Anna Fredericke (nee Schultz) Riebe.
Rolf graduated from Staatliche Handelsschule and then H here Handelsschule in Hamburg, Germany. In 1963, he moved to America and served in the United States Army for 3 years, spending 2 1/2 years in Vicenza, Italy. Rolf received dual citizenship from the Army, and later applied for and proudly received full American citizenship.
Prior to being stationed in Italy, he met his wife, Sheila, in the small town of Rockford, Iowa. They corresponded during his leave and were engaged upon his return. The couple married in Iowa on August 16, 1969, and purchased their first home on Woodstock Street in Crystal Lake. As their family grew, they moved into the house that has been home to the Riebe family for the last 42 years.
Rolf was employed by Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping for nearly 40 years. He had an eye for detail and loved mathematics. He strived to be the best at everything he did and worked his way from an entry level apprentice position to Vice President of Manufacturing before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed his work and the family he found in the wonderful people at Kenmode.
Rolf was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time talking with staff and members. Each week he completed various jobs, took care of recycling, changed the Hymn numbers in the Sanctuary, and was there for the early service each Sunday.
He had many passions in life including the outdoors, music, vacationing by the ocean with his family, walking the beach, woodworking, anything regarding flight, working on his cars, and riding his motorcycle. Over the last 10 years, his strong passion has been his dog, Udo; participating in and completing all three phases of Schutzhund training, going for daily walks, rain or shine, and simply enjoying life.
Other passions included watching Deutscher Fussball, the Chicago Blackhawks, Cubs, and Bears. He was a soccer coach to many, and he loved to spend time on the fields at Lippold Park teaching and working with the kids. He attended his children's sporting events and activities regularly and most recently the baseball games of his grandchildren, Jack and Liam.
Mostly, Rolf was a devoted family man, loving father, and Opa. He appreciated family time and looked forward to conversations around the dinner table and always shared stories of Germany and World History. Over the past two years, he set aside time for teaching and sharing the German language with Jack and Liam. He taught them vocabulary, songs, and rhymes he learned as a child. He spoke of his memories as well as the origins of his life story.
Rolf will be dearly missed by his children, Heidi (Timothy) Dunderdale and Ryan Riebe (Anna Patras); his grandchildren, Jack and Liam Dunderdale; his sister, Helga (Jurgen) Reddig as well as other family members living in Germany, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sheila (nee Crowell); brother, Uwe Riebe; and niece, Anja Riebe.
The visitation will be held Thursday, October 24 from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
Donations may be made in Rolf's memory to the or the Disabled American Veterans.
For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019