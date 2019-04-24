Ron Bendis



Born: January 29, 1951



Died: April 22, 2019



Ron Bendis was born in Chicago to Edward and Lurine Bendis on January 29, 1951, and died of mesothelioma on April 22.



Ron played basketball for Bogan High School, was on the all-city team, then played for North Central College in Naperville. After college he worked as a Chicago policeman briefly before pursuing an administrative degree. He taught classes and coached basketball in Ottawa and Woodstock, then became assistant principal at Woodstock High School, a position he held for 26 years. He was honored by the Illinois Principals Association as Assistant Principal of the Year in 2009, and by the District 200 Education Foundation with the Susan Palmore Award of Excellence in 2018. Ron was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Woodstock for over 30 years, and served as deacon, cook, and Sunday school teacher. He cooked breakfast for PADS and stocked shelves at Woodstock Food Pantry. He loved camping and canoeing with his family, and cherished summer visits to his son and daughter-in-law's home in Alaska. Even during the Cubs victory, he remained a die-hard White Sox fan, always looking for a "real" South Side Chicago hot dog and fresh-cut fries. He bragged about the hole-in-one he made golfing, and was thrilled to hold his first grandchild.



He is survived by his sisters Donna Pindel (Jeff), Barbara Meagan (Dave), brothers Ed (Nancy) Bendis and Harry (Mary Kay) Bendis, brother-in-law Chuck Honkisz (sister Marilyn died in 2018), and brother-in-law Doug Kortemeier (Sue). Ron leaves his wife Debra, his son Matthew Bendis (Allison), daughter Ann Khimani (Aaditya), and grand-daughter Arya Lucy Khimani (six months).



His funeral will be this Saturday, April 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock. There will be a welcome and greeting time at 9:30-10:45, with worship at 11 and lunch to follow. Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019