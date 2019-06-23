Ronald A. Spitzer



Born: January 15, 1936; in Wilmette, IL



Died: June 3, 2019; in Columbia, MO



Ronald Arns Spitzer passed peacefully on June 3, 2019, in Columbia, Missouri. Ron was born on January 15, 1936, in Wilmette, Illinois, to Charles Robert Spitzer and Florence (Arns) Spitzer. On December 20, 1958, he married the love of his life, Judith Ritterbusch, after serving in the United States Army. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois.



Ron and Judy lived on a farmstead in Wonder Lake, Illinois, for 32 years, where they enjoyed raising their family along with their horses and various livestock. Ron was very active in his children's lives, and always made time for them and their activities.



Ron and Judy moved to Novinger, Missouri in 2004 after retiring. They enjoyed going camping with their horses and traveled extensively throughout the United States on their horse camping trips. They made lifelong friends all over the country.



Ron was an avid horseman, gardener and always put family first. He was known for his sense of humor and always had a smile and a joke at the ready. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. He loved to golf and achieved a hole in one. He loved jazz and had an extensive music library. During the summer, he could be found in his garden or out for a ride on the trail with Judy.



Ron was the ultimate family man, he loved his immediate and extended family and kept in touch with everyone.



Ron is survived by his wife, Judith; his children, Frederick (Vickie) Spitzer, Karen (Larry) Smith and Virginia "Ginger" (Tommy) Spitzer-Thomas; his grandchildren, Todd (Jennifer) Couture, Amber (Richard Basham) Peacock, Jason Spitzer, Sarah (Emille) Morales and Isabelle Thomas; his great-grandchildren, Savannah, Briana, Rebecca, Chloe, Mia, Mika, Kian, Elias and Annette, as well as his good friends Ray and Jeanie Firn, and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles Robert Spitzer II; his sister, Virginia Ross; his brother-in-law, William Ross; his sister-in-law, Karen Masters; his mother-in-law, Ruth Ritterbusch and father-in-law, Harry Ritterbusch.



There will be a Celebration of Life hosted by his family to share memories and laughter on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at the Woodstock VFW, 240 N. Throop Street, Woodstock, Illinois.The family requests no gifts or flowers. Memorials can be made in Ron's honor to the Food Bank for Northeast and Central Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202., or online at sharefoodbringhope.org Published in the Northwest Herald on June 23, 2019