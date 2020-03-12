|
Ronald Allen Wiltgen
Born: February 17th, 1943; in Evergreen Park, IL
Died: March 5th, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Ronald Allen Wiltgen, age 77, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL.
Ron was born in Evergreen Park, IL on February 17th, 1943 to Earl and Shirley Wiltgen. He married Renate (Spiess-Hanelt) on July 10, 1999 and enjoyed his new family. For the majority of his career, Ron worked for General Kinematics in Crystal Lake in the Engineering Department. Ron loved traveling with his wife, carpentry, fishing, hunting, target shooting, and spending time with family and friends, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ron was a member of the Rockford Skeet Club.
Ron had a heart of gold and was always there to lend a hand. He helped build an in-ground pool with step-sons Pernell and Paul for the grandchildren.
Survivors are his wife Renate of 20 years; step-children Patricia (John) Simcoe, Perry Hanelt, Paul (LuAnn) Hanelt, Pernell (Mercedes) Hanelt; step-grandchildren Nash (Nicole) Simcoe, Elsie Simcoe, Brittany and Megan Hanelt; Justin, Ryan, Tyler and Julissa Hanelt. step great-grandchildren Quentin and Averly Olavarria; Payton, Parker and Preston Simcoe; brother Steve and sister Judi O'Mearns. Niece Sandra (Martin) Delaney and children Haylie and Kian, Nephew Mike (Sharon) O'Mearns and children Riley, Adam, and Brady. Sister and brother-in law Herta and Donald Slubowski, Roswitha Geschwill; Ingrid Spiess and several cousins.
Proceeded in death by his parents, brothers in law, Jerry O'Mearns, Rolf (Ingrid) Spiess and Kurt (Roswitha) Geschwill.
Visitation for Ronald will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 from 4pm until the time of service at 6:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Crystal Lake, IL or .
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020