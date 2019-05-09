Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 404 N. Green Street McHenry , IL View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 404 N. Green Street McHenry , IL View Map Resources More Obituaries for RONALD DRAKE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RONALD DRAKE

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald Joseph Drake



Born: April 5, 1933



Died: May 4, 2019



Ronald Joseph Drake, age 86, loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Journey Care Hospice in Woodstock, IL.



Born on April 5, 1933, to Joseph and Marie Drake, Ronald was born on the southside of Chicago in the middle of the Great Depression. In November 1943, when he was 10 years old, his family moved to their home in Elmwood Park. He met the love of his life, Violet Hartman, through their mutual best friends, Neil and Dorothy Poggensee. A year after graduating from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ronald married Violet on Sweetest Day (Oct. 18, 1952), at Saron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chicago. They raised their four children (Carol, Bonnie, Ron and Nancy) in Chicago and then Mount Prospect. Ron and Vi both enjoyed cooking and gardening; he liked growing tomatoes and hot peppers while she liked growing flowers. They were the hosts of countless parties and family gatherings, which created many fond memories of sitting around the kitchen table with family and friends. They regularly celebrated their Polish (him) and Swedish (her) heritage, and loved their getaways to Michigan and Galena, along with several vacations to Hawaii.



Ronald was a tool and diemaker for his entire career, which spanned more than 40 years. He was an avid marksman and carried a national lifetime ranking in trap and skeet. In his 50s, he competed with trap shooters from all over the world at the legendary Grand American Trapshooting Championship. While he also loved hunting, fishing, photography and a good crossword puzzle, his family was his greatest accomplishment in life.



Upon retiring from Illinois Tool Works in 1993, Ronald and Violet moved to Woodstock, IL. After Violet passed away in 1999, Ronald met Darlene Teuber through a church grief group. He married Darlene in 2003, and they were together for eight years until she passed away in 2011.



Ronald is survived by his sister, Marion Sottile; his daughter, Carol Franklin (Terry); his daughter, Bonnie Nied (Terry); his son, Ron Drake (Diane); his daughter, Nancy Drake; his nephews, Andre and Terry (Bunnie) Sottile; his granddaughter, Kristy Jozwiak (Brian); his grandson, Joe Franklin (Theresa); his grandson, Tim Nied (Casandra); his grandson, John Franklin (Laura); his grandson, Ronny Drake; his granddaughter, Rachel Burton (Mark); his 11 great grandchildren (Ella, Alexis, Ava, Parker, Adyson, Cristian, Barrett, Lucas, Jack, Penny, and Benjamin); and many close family members and friends who will miss him dearly but also fondly remember his contagious belly laugh and giant bear hugs.



Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Drake; his wife, Violet Hartman; and his second wife, Darlene Teuber. His family would like to thank Dr. Lesser, and the staff at Valley Hi Nursing Home and Journey Care Hospice for the tender care and love they gave to Ron.



A memorial service for Ron will take place Saturday, May 18, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, at 404 N. Green Street in McHenry. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. A luncheon hosted by the family to celebrate Ron's life will take place after the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ronald J. Drake could be made to Angels with Tails Shelter Fund, Inc. (4000 Johnsburg Rd., Johnsburg, IL 60051), or to another .