Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Oerkfitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Oerkfitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Oerkfitz Obituary
Ronald E. Oerkfitz

Born: August 7, 1937

Died: July 14, 2019

Ronald E. Oerkfitz, life-long resident of Crystal Lake, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 81.

He was born August 7, 1937 in Crystal Lake, the son of the late Clarence and Margaret (nee Ehrke) Oerkfitz.

On July 25, 1959, Ron was united in marriage to Marilyn Sund at First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake. They were just shy of celebrating 60 years of marriage.

For 35 years, Ron was employed with Crystal Lake Disposal. He kept himself busy working on puzzles, spending time in the outdoors and tending to his pool. He was a lover of all sports, particularly baseball. Ron enjoyed traveling west and camping in Yosemite National Park. He was also a lover of dogs and formerly bred and showed Chow Chows.

Ron will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Marilyn; children, James Oerkfitz, David (Robin) Oerkfitz, and Pamela (Michael) Roof; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Christina (Shaun) Fox, Nicole and Zoe Oerkfitz, Alex Oerkfitz, and Makenna Roof; his great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Breanna, and Katelyn; and his siblings, Judith (John) Pfingsten, Sharon (Don) Iversen, Larry (Helen) Oerkfitz, Douglas (Donna) Oerkfitz, and sister-in-law, Patricia Oerkfitz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Oerkfitz.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 19th from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Algonquin Township Cemetery.

Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now