Ronald E. Oerkfitz



Born: August 7, 1937



Died: July 14, 2019



Ronald E. Oerkfitz, life-long resident of Crystal Lake, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 81.



He was born August 7, 1937 in Crystal Lake, the son of the late Clarence and Margaret (nee Ehrke) Oerkfitz.



On July 25, 1959, Ron was united in marriage to Marilyn Sund at First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake. They were just shy of celebrating 60 years of marriage.



For 35 years, Ron was employed with Crystal Lake Disposal. He kept himself busy working on puzzles, spending time in the outdoors and tending to his pool. He was a lover of all sports, particularly baseball. Ron enjoyed traveling west and camping in Yosemite National Park. He was also a lover of dogs and formerly bred and showed Chow Chows.



Ron will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Marilyn; children, James Oerkfitz, David (Robin) Oerkfitz, and Pamela (Michael) Roof; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Christina (Shaun) Fox, Nicole and Zoe Oerkfitz, Alex Oerkfitz, and Makenna Roof; his great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Breanna, and Katelyn; and his siblings, Judith (John) Pfingsten, Sharon (Don) Iversen, Larry (Helen) Oerkfitz, Douglas (Donna) Oerkfitz, and sister-in-law, Patricia Oerkfitz.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Oerkfitz.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 19th from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Algonquin Township Cemetery.



Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098.



For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2019