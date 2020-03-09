Northwest Herald Obituaries
Ronald E. Steadman


1934 - 2020
Born: September 27, 1934; in Woodstock, IL

Died: February 19, 2020; in Twin Lakes, WI

Ronald E. Steadman, 85, formerly of Woodstock, passed away on February 19, 2020 at his home in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

He was born September 27, 1934 in Woodstock to Lorrie and Hazel (Menzel) Steadman. He married Carol J. Cashmore Jones on October 29, 1955 In Richmond Illinois.

Ron was a veteran, serving in the United States Army. He had worked as a Realtor in both Illinois and Wisconsin for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Carol J. Steadman; children, Dale Steadman, Gary (Ruth) Steadman, Cindy (Bill) Huffman, Roger (Vickie) Steadman; grandchildren, Jacob (Jou) Steadman, Cassie (Matt) Towns, Katrina (Mike) Jenkins, Gary (Katie) Steadman, Amanda (Corey) Katsma, Joshua (Cali) Steadman, Nicci (Ronnie Richardsen) Mishler, Nina Huffman, Dana Huffman, Anna Huffman, Mary (Justin) Schmarje; as well as 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Steadman; and a sister, Marjorie Harm.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 6000 Broadway Highway, Richmond Illinois from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Service. Interment services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Grace Lutheran Church of Richmond, or to the Richmond Rescue Squad.

For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
