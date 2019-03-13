Ronald Edward Griesch



Born: September 25, 1946; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 11, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL



Ronald Edward "Ron" Griesch, age 72, of Wonder Lake, died suddenly Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. He was born September 25, 1946 in Chicago to Al and Elsie (Grader) Griesch. On April 22, 1972, Ron married the love of his life, Anna E. Schuster at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights.



Formerly of rural Palatine, Ron and Anna called Wonder Lake home since 1974. For over 30 years Ron was a successful salesman, selling paper goods to book publishing companies. Ron loved hunting and was an avid fisherman in the Illinois and Canadian waters, his favorite catch of the day was the walleye. He was very handy around the house, completely remodeling it throughout the years. Along with his home, he took joy in maintaining his gardens and property, as well as watching and feeding birds.



Ron had great pride and love for his family and enjoyed coaching his daughters when they were younger playing softball. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughter sing in her chorus concerts. He will not only be missed by his family and friends, but also by his loyal canine pal, Ziva. Ron will be reunited with his other canine pals, Bailey and Molly.



Ron leaves behind, his loving wife of nearly 47 years, Anna; 2 daughters, Erin (Shane) Williams, Alyssa Griesch; his granddaughter, Rylee; his brother, Gary (Rita) Griesch; two sisters, Eileen (Dan) Hatcher, Mariellen Griesch; three brothers-in-law, Brian (Pam) Schuster, Barry (Tracey) Schuster, Michael (Liz) Schuster; and his sister-in-law, Nancy (Bill) Wilson. As well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother in law, Jeff Schuster.



Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Saturday at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral blessing at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Wonder Lake.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 13, 2019