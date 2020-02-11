|
|
Ronald G. Meyer
Born: April 19, 1945
Died: February 5, 2020
Ronald G. Meyer was born April 19, 1945 in Chicago to John and Lorraine Meyer. He passed away February 5, 2020.
Ron's formative years were influenced by Rock and Roll, classic muscle cars, a blue-collar work ethic, and a general life motto of living with no regrets. He learned the trades from his father, establishing a career with IBEW no. 9. Ron was fearless in his appreciation for the unfamiliar; most notably heading to Vietnam as an Army Green Beret. After his service time was over, he headed to the outdoors where he found peace and serenity. Ron loved to fish and owned more fishing gear than he would like to admit to his wife. As a family man, he was seen taking his daughter to Indian Princesses and his sons to Boy Scouting events. He was always selfless in giving his time to family and no one was immune from his bad jokes and storytelling. He served the community as a Jaycee and Free Mason and was very active with Boy Scouts even after his kids were grown. Those that knew him well would discuss history and books over coffee and Chicago style hot dogs. Throughout his entire life, dogs held a soft place in his heart as did westerns and bad action films. The later years were spent playing games and singing songs with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; children, Tamara Rhodes, R.J. (Marissa) Meyer, and Russell (Kasey) Meyer; grandchildren, Grayson and Evelyn; brother, Jack Meyer; and cousin, Gary Meyer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, from 11am until 3pm followed by U.S. Army military honors at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Inurnment will be held privately.
Please, in lieu of flowers memorial donations would be appreciated to: Boy Scout Troop 158 (Crystal Lake) or Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust at www.dav.org.
To leave online an online condolence for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 11, 2020