Ronald George Nelsen, Sr.Born: July 9, 1940Died: September 16, 2020Ronald George Nelsen, Sr., 80 of Maiden passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.Born July 9, 1940 in Cook County, Illinois he was the son of the late George Howard and Mildred Evelyn Hansen Nelsen. In addition to his parents, daughter, Robin Lynn Nelsen Jones and sister, Linda Kunz Roepenack preceded him in death.Left to cherish his memory:Son: Ronald George Nelsen, Jr. of Maiden, NC; 2 Grandchildren: Joshua Jones & Joey Jones; 2 Brothers: Bob Nelsen and wife, Jan of Florida; Bill Kunz of Illinois; Sister: George Ann Nelsen of South Carolina.No services will be held at this time.Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Nelsen Family.