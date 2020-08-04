Ronald Greene
Born: June 3, 1963
Died: August 2, 2020
Ronald "Jeff" Greene, 57 of Huntley and formerly of Lakemoor, was born on June 3, 1963 and passed away on August 2, 2020. Jeff graduated from McHenry East Campus High School and then began working for J2 Construction for many years. He later worked for Olson Auto Body. Jeff will be remembered for his love of the Packers and bike riding.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Pickett (Ann Wells); step-mother, Fay Greene; siblings, Theresa (Dan) Powell and John (Sue) Greene; nieces and nephews, Stephanie(Greg) Hayes, Jacci Greene, Christine (Rob Ivaniszyn) Peake, Jessica Greene, and Michael Peake; and many other friends and family.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Greene.
He will be truly missed. Interment will be held in Plainfield, WI.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information and to leave the family an online condolence message, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411.