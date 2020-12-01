Ronald H. Reher
Born: September 4, 1955
Died: November 28, 2020
Ronald H. Reher, of Crystal Lake, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 65.
He was born September 4, 1955 in Chicago, the son of the late Roland and Marion Reher.
Ron was a 1973 graduate of Cary Grove High School. He retired from Corporate Disc in 2019 after 15 years. Ron enjoyed painting, playing cards, his family pets, his cars; and of course, a nice cold beer.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Reana; and his beloved son, Eric Reher.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Masks will be required during services.
A celebration of life luncheon will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested by family to be sent to Lord and Savior Church, Crystal Lake; Animal House Shelter, Huntley; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for information.