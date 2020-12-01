1/1
Ronald H. Reher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald H. Reher

Born: September 4, 1955

Died: November 28, 2020

Ronald H. Reher, of Crystal Lake, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 65.

He was born September 4, 1955 in Chicago, the son of the late Roland and Marion Reher.

Ron was a 1973 graduate of Cary Grove High School. He retired from Corporate Disc in 2019 after 15 years. Ron enjoyed painting, playing cards, his family pets, his cars; and of course, a nice cold beer.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Reana; and his beloved son, Eric Reher.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Masks will be required during services.

A celebration of life luncheon will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested by family to be sent to Lord and Savior Church, Crystal Lake; Animal House Shelter, Huntley; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved