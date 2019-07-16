Ronald J. Dooley, Sr.



Born: April 4, 1948; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 13, 2019; in Cary, IL



Ronald J. Dooley, Sr., 71, of Cary passed away at home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Chicago on April 4, 1948 to Joseph and Mary Dooley.



On June 11, 1966, Ron married Pat Wrzala. They just celebrated their 53rd anniversary in Arizona.



Ron was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed building things and traveling in his motor home. His yard and garden were always pristine. Ron was a tool and die maker retiring at the age of 55.



He will be sadly missed by his wife, Pat; children, Ronnie, Jr. (Lisa) and Tricia; and grandchildren, Jocelyn and Alexendra Dooley and Elliana and Hannah Jonsson.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Platcher.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for Ron's family. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 16, 2019