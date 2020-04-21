Ronald Josef Piwnicki
Ronald Josef Piwnicki Ronald Josef Piwnicki, age 69, was born into eternal life in McHenry, Illinois on Sunday, April 19th, 2020. Ronald is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Karen Piwnicki (Hernacki). A beloved father to Jason (Linette), Jeffrey (Lindsai), Jeremy (Elizabeth), Josef (Kimberly), and Jessica (Mat). Grandfather and "Papa ChooChoo" to 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And further survived by loving siblings, Mickey, Stephanie, David (Bobbie), and Denise (Harry)... and many nieces and nephews. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Stephen Piwnicki and Anita Piwnicki (Bircher). Ronald grew up in the "Back of the Yards" neighborhood on Chicago's south side. He later moved his growing family to Kansas and Texas before settling down in McHenry County for the past 23 years. Ronald's passions were spending time outdoors fishing and hunting, cheering on his beloved White Sox, and creating cherished memories with his family whom he adored. A man of faith, Ronald was a member of Harvest Bible Chapel, and found redeeming peace in the salvation of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. In lieu of flowers, due to circumstances, the family gratefully asks donations be directed to Mercy Ship. A celebration of life is anticipated for mid-summer. Davenport Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence.

