Services
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Ronald K. Smrz


1947 - 2019
Ronald K. Smrz Obituary
Ronald K. Smrz

Born: October 02, 1947

Died: September 11, 2019

Ronald K. Smrz, age 71, of Johnsburg, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 2, 1947 in Berwyn, IL to Erwin and Vlasta (Kobylka) Smrz. On February 25, 1978 he married the love of his life, Diane Downen.

Ron was a graduate of Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva. He was later drafted into the U.S. Army serving in Viet Nam. Ron was a long time employee of the Chicago Northwestern/Union Pacific Railroad.

Ron was an active conservationist focused on preserving nature and wild life. He was well known in the reptile community as a Chondro Python breeder. He was an avid fisherman, member of the Walleyes Unlimited USA and former member of the Crystal Lake Anglers. He was knowledgeable about outdoor life and was an advocate of catch and release preservation. Above all, Ron was a loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa.

Ron is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane; a daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Ullrich; two granddaughters, Samantha and Mickayla; a cousin, Henry; several nieces and nephews; and his special companion, Rusty Claws.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and Family can gather on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the beginning of the Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.Memorials may be directed to Condell Hospice, 115 Church St. Libertyville, IL 60048.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
