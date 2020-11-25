Ronald L. Jensen
Born: March 11, 1951; in Evanston, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Ronald L. "Ronnie" Jensen, 69, of Huntley, passed away Friday evening, November 20, 2020, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.
Ronnie was born March 11, 1951, an identical twin, in Evanston the son of Melvin and Marilyn (Busse) Jensen. He worked on Busse Jensen Farms as a kid. Ronnie married his childhood sweetheart who he met in 1957 and was the love of his life, Lou Ann Wickershiem in Palatine on March 18, 1972. He worked for Beverly Gravel Co. (Plote) and Meyer Material and was an owner/operator of Services by Jensen Trucking in Hampshire for 35 years. Everyone called him by his trucker handle "Creamer". Ronnie was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Huntley. He loved sports and bowling. He will be deeply missed by all.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Lou Ann; children, Greg & Tiffany; sisters & brothers-in-law, Paulette Jensen, Georgia (Fred) Stroerp, Kathy (Ray) Battin, William (Carol) Wickershiem, Denise Wickershiem, John (Sharon) Wickershiem, Gary (Diane) Wickershiem, Barry (Pam) Wickershiem; 18 nieces & nephews; 34 great-nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great-niece; and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Donald; two brothers-in-law, Mike and Chuckie Wickershiem; and one nephew, Eric.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Ronnie's name should be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Elevator Fund per Ronnie's wishes or to Shriners Hospital.
Services are private on Saturday, November 28 at 11 AM and will be streamed via a link from the church, go to www.trinitylutheranchurch.org
and click on the YouTube link.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com