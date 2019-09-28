|
Ronald Landon
Ronald "Cowboy" Landon passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Crossroads Nursing Home in Woodstock, IL. He was 79.
Ron is survived by his wife Judith of 45 years, one son, Todd (Janell Landon), sisters, Jackie Maret, Vinnet, Bobby, and Charlotte, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Paul Landon, sisters Dottie & Betty, and brother Ray.
Ron was an Air Force and Army veteran. He worked for Dist. 200 Schools for many years. He also worked at the Wild West town in Union, IL. Ron loved being the Old Gold Miner and making all the children laugh.
There will be a memorial gathering for Ron on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am at The Harvard Ranch for Seniors at 820 W. Metzen, Harvard, IL.
Interment will be at 2pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock, IL.
Memorial donations may be made to Ron's wife, Judith. For more information, call 815-770-0103.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 28, 2019