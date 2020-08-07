1/
Ronald Meier
1968 - 2020
Ronald Meier

Born: July 16, 1968; in Harvard, IL

Died: August 1, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Ronald Meier, 52, of Woodstock, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Ronald was born July 16, 1968, in Harvard, IL to Bradley J. Meier Sr., and Marlena (Salmon) Murphy.

Ron served in the United States Army. He retired in 2014 after 27 years of service. He served during Desert Storm and multiple conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. During this time he was awarded numerous awards to include Army Commendation Medal (2nd award), Army Achievement Medal (8th award), Army Good Conduct Medal (8th award) and numerous others. After retiring, Ron suffered from PTSD, TBI, and had numerous medical issues due to injuries sustained in combat.

Ron was a faithful husband, a loving father, and friend to many. Family was very important to Ron. His military service required him to be away a lot but he stayed in constant contact with his large immediate family. Even though his three sons are now adults, he was still involved in their daily lives.

Ron was a loving person and made people feel comfortable being themselves around him. He was the life of the party with his friendly sense of humor. He was a history and trivia enthusiast. He could talk for hours about world history and the background of the most minor things.

Ron leaves behind his mother Marlena (John) Murphy; his three sons Joshua Koenig, Dominique Benjamin, and Devon Meier; ex-spouses, Sonja Koenig and Renee Benjamin-Davis; siblings B. Joe Meier Jr., Peter (Dana) Meier, Kelly (Michael) Petersen, Ryan (Petrea) Meier, Jason (Kathryn) Dannehy, Erika (Chris) Luthy, and Samantha Murphy (Robert Kussin III); step-sisters Maureen (Michael) Parlberg, and Katherine (Lee) Sundberg; step-mother Jackie Meier; 3 nieces; 12 nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents Esther and Marshall Salmon and paternal grandparents Pearl and Joseph Meier.

Due to the pandemic, interment will be private family only. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
