Ronald Mohr
Ronald Mohr

Born: September 13, 1943

Died: August 16, 2020

Ronald Mohr, 76, of Cary passed away August 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Chicago on September 13, 1943 to Kurt and Hertha (nee Bauer) Mohr.

On January 30, 1965 he married Paulette Genge and together they raised two children, Sheryl and Scott. Ron loved traveling and spending time in his boat on the Fox River.

Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Paulette; children, Sheryl (Scott) Hall and Scott (Sharon) Mohr; grandchildren, Nicole Hall, Jeremy (Rose) Hall, Emily and Andrew Mohr; and soon to be great grandchild, Baby Hall. He is further survived by his brother, Wally (Faye) Mohr; and in-laws, Sandra (Bruce) Potre, Cliffern (Jeff) Skoda, Barbara Genge, and Pete (Donna) Genge; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kurt and Hertha Mohr and brother, Kurt Mohr.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 19, at 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First St., Cary.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family or call 815-459-3411 for more information.



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
