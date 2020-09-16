Ronald S. Koczor



Ronald "Ronnie" S. Koczor 60, of Wonder Lake, IL passed away peacefully September 12, 2020, with his loving son by his side. He was born March 10, 1960 to Ronald and Christine (nee Pietrucha) Koczor. Ron enjoyed Rock in Roll and going to concerts and he was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed eating ice cream.



Ronnie is survived by his beloved son Ryan, sister; Linda Accetta, brother; Anthony, his loving Mother Christine Alexander, his partner Gina Schoening, uncle to Gina and Christopher Accetta.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his father Ronald J. Koczor.



In lieu of flowers, donations directed to his mother, Christine Alexander, would be appreciated to assist with funeral expenses.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 pm with a service starting at 3:00 pm Saturday September 19, 2020 at Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 31632 N. Ellis Dr., unit 209 Volo, IL 60073. Due to the current health guidelines (wearing masks is required) with covid-19 we kindly ask those that wish to attend his service and pay your respects to the family exit the funeral home so that all visitors have an opportunity to come in.



Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc. 847-833-2928.





