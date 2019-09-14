|
Ronald D. Thurber
Born: September 4, 1930; in Coal City, IL
Died: September 12, 2019; in Elroy, WI
Ronald D. Thurber, age 89 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Elroy Health Services.
He was born on September 4, 1930 to Harold and Bernadine (Landis) Thurber in Coal City, Illinois. He grew up in the Lake Zurich, Illinois area and graduated from the Ela-Vernon High School. Ronald then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954.
Ronald was united in marriage to Wilma Ann Berg on June 23, 1956 in Lake Zurich.
In his younger years, Ronald worked for the Jewel Tea Company in Barrington and later began his career working as an Iron Worker with the Chicago Local 1 Union.
They retired and moved to the Wonewoc area in 1986, where then he worked for the Farm & Fleet in Baraboo until he needed to be at home more to take care of his wife.
Wilma preceded him in death on June 12, 2003.
Survivors include his son, Ronald D. Thurber II of Cary, Illinois; daughter, Marlene Henry (Mohamed Hassane) of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, James Thurber, Jeremy Thurber, Rachel Thurber, Samantha Henry, Robert (Galina) Sowls III, Cassandra Chenoyth and Emily Thurber (Elo Straus); Great Grandchildren; nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Wilma; he was preceded in death by his Parents; stepmother, Norma Thurber; a daughter, Paula Thurber and an infant brother, Roger.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc.
Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 14, 2019