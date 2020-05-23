Ronnie B. Wapotish
1951 - 2020
Ronnie B. Wapotish

Born: August 7, 1951

Died: May 18, 2020

Dr. Ronnie B. Wapotish, DMD, FAGD. Age 68, of Barrington, IL, was born on August 7, 1951. Ronnie passed away at his home on May 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and two children. He is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Jill (nee Brown); children, Kendal (Bradford) Rathe and Brian James Wapotish; grandchildren, Harrison Clifford Rathe and George James Rathe; his brothers, Gary (Tanya) and Thomas Wapotish; his nieces, Jessica (Brock) Buccholz and Devinne Wapotish; and his nephews, Dakota Wapotish, and Brett (Haley) Wapotish. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; Bruce Albert Clifford, and Joseph and Peggy Wapotish; and his son, Clifford James Wapotish.

Ronnie was a dentist for 35 years who practiced in Illinois and Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of AGD, ADA, Chicago Medical Society and received his GPR from Hines VA Hospital in Chicago. He was also passionate about classic cars.

Ronnie will be remembered for his generosity, love for his family and his sarcasm.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington, IL. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gift of Life Transplant House, Rochester, MN, www.gift-of-life.org/make-a-donation or Hope Lodge, www.cancer.org/hopelodge.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
. A private memorial service
