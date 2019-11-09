|
rosalie lillian roadman
Born: August 25, 1930
Died: October 1, 2019
Rosalie "Roye" Roadman, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Roye, known lovingly by friends and family as "Roye-girl", was born August 25, 1930 in Chicago, and was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roy "Roy-boy" Roadman, her sisters Phyllis Rosko and Lois Rosko, and her parents Charles and Rosalie Wiedbusch.
She leaves behind her children Ronald (Harriette), Jeffrey (Jill) and Carol Murphy (Christopher); her grandchildren Jason (Paige) and Adrian Roadman, Joshua (Kristina) Roadman, Amy (Justin) and Steven Murphy; and her great grandchildren Calvin, Carlee, Kylee and Lucy.
In the last few years of her life she was lovingly cared for by Jeff and Jill, and the staff at Lakeshore Living in Woodruff, WI.
Roye-girl and Roy-boy moved to McHenry, IL in 1965 where they made a memorable life for themselves and their family. They spent years boating and snowmobiling throughout North America.
Roye's most influential contribution to their winter hobby was the snowmobile she gave the family for Christmas in 1969. She had a zest for life, friends and family. Roye was an avid golfer, loved to play card games, spent years as a real estate agent for Century 21 and was a founding member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. There will be a remembrance service for her on November 16, 2019 at the Windridge Memorial Park chapel in Cary, IL from 12-3pm. The remembrance of her life will continue after the service at a local restaurant, details of which will be available at the chapel or with family members. Memorial donations to can be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019