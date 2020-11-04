Rosalind Diane Melillo DeRienzo
Born: September 27, 1928
Died: October 30, 2020
It is with a heavy heart we must write this notice on the passing of our Mother, Grand Mother, Sister, Aunt, Businesswoman and Friend to so many people.
This past Friday evening at 6:00 PM, "Roz" peacefully took her last breath on this earth in her home, in her bed, surrounded by many of her family members.
Coming to the USA with her family as Italian Immigrants in the early 1930's, her family was a true example of how to create success in our country. With love, hard work and the Church, they overcame many obstacles to provide an exemplary life for the rest of us to emulate for generations to come.
She lived a fabulous, healthy life until the age of 92! She was highly independent, extremely elegant, and a mentor to so many. Roz lived her life fiercely as a Devoted Catholic and I am sure we now have a full time Angel to continue her watch over all of us that she loved so much.
Roz is survived by her "Big Sister" Antoinette, children, Jimi, Steve, Kim, Amber and Debbie, her grandkids Nicole, Austin, Jimi Boy, Alexa, Chase and Mark and her great grandchildren Jovan and Jason.
We will miss her so much!
We will have prayers for her at St. George Church, 4530 E Gold Dust Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85028, this coming Sunday, November 8, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.