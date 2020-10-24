1/1
Rose Ann Kouba
1939 - 2020
Rose Ann Kouba

Born: January 20, 1939; in Independence, WI

Died: October 13, 2020; in Wonder Lake, IL

Rose Ann Kouba, age 81 of Wonder Lake, formerly of Libertyville, passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born January 20, 1939 in Independence, WI. to Frank and Clara (nee Walek) Kampa. On September 3, 1960, she married Dennis Kouba.

Rose was a retired secretary for McHenry Township Fire Protection District. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, dancing, cooking, baking, and canning.

Rose is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis; two children, Keith... (Karen) Kouba and Lori (Dick) Dostalek, grandchildren Deanna (Cameron) Moran, Eric Dostalek, Jake (Brianna) Dostalek, Allison Kouba, Shannon (Blake) Lanphier, Melissa Kouba, and Rebecca Kouba; great grandchildren Clara, Charlotte, and Hazel Moran, (and a 4th on the way); and special niece Bonnie Schoenike.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Darlene (the late Darrel) Schoenike.

Visitation and funeral mass will be disclosed by the family at a later date.

Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org would be greatly appreciated by the family.

For additional information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550. To leave an online condolence to the family of Rose Ann Kouba, visit our Tribute store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com



Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
