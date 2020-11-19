Rose Ann M. Broederdorf
Born: February 23, 1925
Died: November 3, 2020
Rose Ann Margaret Broederdorf, 95, of Marengo, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 3, 2020.
Rose was born on February 23, 1925. She lived with her mother and step father, Rose Ann Gallagher and Walter W. Priegnitz. She attended Crystal Lake Community High School.
When she was 19, Rose married Edward A. Broederdorf Sr., on July 9, 1944. Together, they raised 10 children on a farm in Algonquin, Illinois.
She spent most of her life in the Crystal Lake area. She was residing at the Florence Nursing Home in Marengo when she passed.
Rose is survived by her children; daughter Edith Broederdorf; son Les Broederdorf; son Jim (Karen) Broederdorf; son John (Donna) Broederdorf; son Roger (Lidia) Broederdorf; daughter Ruth (Charles) Love; son Ken (Anne) Broederdorf; and daughter Karen (George) Miller; along with 42 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren!
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Sr.; son Ed Jr.; daughter Linda Coss; and her parents, Rose and Walter Priegnitz. They are now reunited in Heaven.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will be treasured in our hearts until we meet again.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a delayed celebration of Rose's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
