Rose M. Schock, formerly of Crystal Lake and McHenry, age 69, peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1950 to Sylvester and Mary Lou (Armato) Friguletto in Fort Dodge, IA.
As a child, Rose grew up in Maywood, IL, however as a young adult and newlywed, she found herself raising a family in Bellwood while working for Hine Hospital in the mid 70's. Rose enjoyed being a medical transcriptionist and continued in that field for 30 years. In the early 80's, Rose and her husband George, owned the White Hen Pantry on St. Charles Road in Bellwood. Eventually in the 90's they settled in McHenry, and after George's death on April 8, 2013, Rose lived in Crystal Lake.
Rose met the love of her life, George Schock, and they married at St. Eulalia of Maywood on Halloween day in 1971. Rose is now reunited with her love, George, and can celebrate what would have been their 48th wedding anniversary.
Rose was a wonderful mother and grandmother, she enjoyed family activities, whether it be rooting for the Bulls, or cooking them a meal made with love. Her favorite moments were spent with her family, and especially the casino trips. Rose was a caring person who touched so many peoples hearts, she will forever be remembered. Peter, her brother, took such great care of his sister and the many errands and medical appointments that were necessary. Truly Peter was Rose's guardian Angel.
Left behind to cherish her memory are three children, Lori (Peter) Ramirez, Suzy (Jocelyn Bruns) Schock, Nick (Heather) Schock; six grandchildren, Devin, Aurora, Kaylee, Kyle, Ava, Peter George; five nieces and nephews, Peter (Angela) Friguletto, Tina (Keith) Pfister, Tony Friguletto, Victoria (Brandon ) Rutledge, Becky (Dan) Pavone; and her two siblings, Peter (Sandy) Friguletto and Teresa Marinacci.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband on April 8, 2013 and her parents, Sylvester and Mary Lou Friguletto.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. The Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
For more information please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories and photos of Rose on her Tribute Wall.