Rose M. SutherlandBorn: September 2, 1933Died: November 22, 2020Rose M. Sutherland entered her heavenly home on Sunday, November 22, at the age of 87. She was born in Manteno, IL on September 2, 1933 to Charles and Ella Schmedeke.Rose lived her life for Jesus Christ. She loved her Lord deeply and served Him daily. Rose held an unwavering faith in God, and she shared the Good News with all those she met.On April 24, 1953, she married Omar Sutherland at the House of God at Mooseheart Child City, near Batavia, IL.A very dedicated, stylish, and loving wife and mother, Rose cherished her daughters, Diana (Thomas) McClow and Heidi (James) Godejohann along with her grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Myers and Adam (Carmen) McClow and 5 great-grandchildren, Liam, Griffin, Aidan, Rachel, and Eva. She had a special relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved her dearly. Rose is also survived by sister-in-law Rosemary Sutherland and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband Omar (2019), parents, and siblings Charles, Carl, Bonnie, and Ronald.Over 50 years ago, she began a new way of life by accepting Jesus Christ into her life as Savior and Lord. Her daughters also came into relationship with the Lord. She and Omar matured in Christian faith together. In 1971 they were led to start an evangelical church, which started in their home and became Village Bible Church of Sugar Grove, Illinois. Since 1973, Omar and Rose had served in ministry with CRU, formerly known as Campus Crusade for Christ. Rose had the privilege of training lay persons across the Midwest in evangelism, discipleship, church growth, prayer, and one-to-one mentoring. Upon moving to Cary, Illinois, 47 years ago they were actively involved in their church, Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake. Her favorite Bible verse was always Prov. 3:5-6.She cared deeply about others spiritually, mentally, and physically, and leaves a legacy of grace and forgiveness giving all glory to God.A private inurnment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL next to her beloved Omar.Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a celebration of Rose's life will be held at a later date.