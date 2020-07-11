Rose Marie Cooke
Born: July 23, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 2, 2020; in Marengo, IL
Rose Marie Cooke (née Mulcare), age 81, a resident of Eagle River and formerly of Marengo, IL died on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Milestone Senior Living. She was born in Chicago, IL on July 23, 1938 to Joseph and Louise Mulcare.
Rose Marie worked for General Electric in Barrington, IL and Sears & Roebuck in Chicago, IL. She married Samuel Cooke on February 7, 1959 in Chicago, IL. Rose Marie enjoyed traveling and was an avid crafter and gardener. She volunteered for the Cub Scouts, 4H, and Bluebirds Campfire Girls.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband Samuel and son Jim.
She is survived by her children: Louise (Tim) Clark of St. Germain, WI, John Cooke of Cary, IL, Dawn (Thomas) Munn of Borger, TX; brothers: Jim (Pat) Mulcare of Glen Ellen, IL, Joe Mulcare of Waukegan, IL; as well as 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
