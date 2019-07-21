|
|
Rose Marie Michael
Born: April 23, 1955; in Camp Lejeune, NC
Died: July 15, 2019; in Vero Beach, FL
Rose Marie (Adkins) Doty Michael (Rie), 64, passed away July 15, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and grew up in Hampshire/Pingree Grove, IL. She resided in Elgin, IL for 24 years prior to moving to Vero Beach, FL in January 2018. Rose was a caring person who always helped those in need and loved spending time with her family.
Rose is survived by her husband of 23 years, John Michael; three children, Shawn(Erin) Doty, Shane(Heather) Doty, Jennifer Michael(Isaac Johnson); grandchildren Emily, Dylan, Nadia, Christian, Alexander, Aubrey, Alex, Ava, Amoryss, and Giana; two great grandchildren, Jordan and Mateo; brother John Adkins and sister Mary Adkins, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter Shana Doty, mother Marion Adkins and brother Wayne Adkins.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 21, 2019