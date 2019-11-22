|
Rose Mary Hellstern
Rose Mary, "Rosie", Hellstern, 99, of Woodstock, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Woodstock.
She was born January, 1920, in Elizabeth, Illinois. Rose Mary attended Aquin High School, Freeport, IL. She married Francis Hellstern in 1940 and moved to Woodstock in 1942. God, family and friends were very important to her.
In addition to family, she had many interests. Rose Mary had a great love of golf, was a very good bridge player, enjoyed needlework, knitting, sewing and was a member of St. Mary's Parish, Woodstock, where she sang in the choir. She worked for E.S. Blanck CPA firm for many years.
Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eda (Kern) Hill, her husband, Francis, her daughter, Claire Hellstern. She is survived by her 3 children, Robert (Lois) Hellstern, Arvada, CO, Mary Jo (Charles) Stelzner, Hoffman Estates, IL, and Don (Paula) Hellstern, Waverton, NSW, Australia. Rose Mary was blessed with 7 grandchildren: Elizabeth Hellstern, Cerrillos, NM; David Hellstern, Arvada, CO; Angela Hellstern, Golden, CO; Christina (Michael) Spedale, Palatine, IL; Jacqueline (Todd) Gilligan, Josephine Hellstern, Robert (Kiana) Hellstern, Sydney, Australia; and 7 great grandchildren, Isaac Semmelmann, Dylan, Hannah, Skylar, Mia Spedale, Isabella and Francesca Gilligan. She is also survived by sisters, Ilene Lamm, Stockton, IL, Barbara Fitzsimmons, Modesto, CA, Delores Jakubek, Scottsdale, AZ, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass. A private internment ceremony, for family only, will be in Galena, IL, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's School, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098, The Manor at Hearthstone, 920 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock, IL 60098, Lois Hellstern's Scholarship Fund, Bethleham Lutheran School, 2100 N. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80214 or a . The family would like to thank Hearthstone and JourneyCare for their support and care.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 22, 2019