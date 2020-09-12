Rosemarie I. Restivo
Born: March 27, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 19, 2020; in Henderson, NV
Rosemarie I. Restivo (nee Abbinanti), age 84, passed away from a short illness at St. Rose hospital in Henderson Nevada on July 19, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1936 in Chicago to John and Rose Abbinanti.
She married Edward Restivo on February 23, 1957, who preceded her in death, April 28, 1988. She was also predeceased by her brother, Sonto Abbinanti and his wife, Arlene.
Rosemarie will be remembered by her children, Jim (Susan), Ross (Barbara), Kathy Roth (Mike); grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Bobula, Erik (Caylee) Bobula, Lauren Bobula and Nicholas Restivo; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Bobula, Hailey Bobula and unborn baby boy Bobula.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4pm until the time of her Memorial Service at 7pm, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will be held privately for family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
