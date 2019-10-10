|
|
Rosemary A. White
Rosemary A. White, nee Miller, age 98, of Fox Lake, formerly of Elgin and Skokie. Beloved wife of the late James P., Sr.; dear mother of Judith (Ralph) Otero, James P., Jr. (Connie), David C. (Linda), and the late Rosemary P. (the late Tom) Green; loving grandmother of Julie (Steve) Bell, Peggy Gastineau, Cindy (Doug) Hubert, Chantel White, Coral Ann (Travis) Tasche, Brian Green, Lisa (Brian) Pilgner, David (Caroline), Joshua, and Rebecca White; cherished great-grandmother of Karrington, Max, Ben, Abby, and Myla Ann; fond sister of Lawrence (the late Ruth), Albert (the late Paula), and Arthur (the late Joyce) Miller, and the late Anne (the late James) Snyder and Charles Miller.
Visitation, Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674 or The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 10, 2019