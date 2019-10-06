|
|
Rosemary Domanico Iniguez
Born: July, 7th, 1932
Died: October 3, 2019
Rosemary Domanico Iniguez, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Rosemary is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Hilda) Iniguez Jr. and Diane Iniguez Sonnenberg; grandchildren, Sarah and Stephanie Iniguez; brothers, Ralph (Dixie) Domanico and Chuck (Beverly) Domanico; ex-husband, Joseph Iniguez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ann Domanico; and brothers, Raymond and John Domanico.
Rosemary was born on July, 7th, 1932 in Racine, Wisconsin. She was an animal lover who also enjoyed reading biographies, dancing, visiting with her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Services for Rosemary will be held privately for close family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Outreach Humane Society of McHenry County.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 6, 2019