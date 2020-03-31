Home

Rosemary Jean Klingberg

Born: March 11, 1930

Died: March 25, 2020

Rosemary Jean Klingberg, age 90, of Holland Michigan passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020.

She was born on March 11, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of Matthew and Edna Koch. She married the love of her life Wilfried H Klingberg on June 23, 1951 and they spent 65 years together.

Rosemary is survived by her loving children Paul Klingberg of Los Angles, California, Karen Savage (Roger) of Fairfax, Virginia, Mark Klingberg (Carol) of Glensfork, Kentucky, Scott Klingberg (Karen) of Holland, Michigan, Kathy Solum McHenry, Illinois; her grandchildren Maitland Klingberg, Andrew (Amanda) Klingberg, Erik (Danielle) Klingberg, Kurt (Brittany) Klingberg, Emily (Ethan) Keltner, Jill (Chad) Mulder, Abby Klingberg , Stacey (Peter) Palmberg, Tyler (Sara) Solum, and Connor Solum, her great-grandchildren Joseph, Dayton and Alexander, Hillary and Benson, Elayna, Noah, and Levi, Elsie, Sophie, Heidi, and Samuel; as well as her brothers Edward Koch (Carol) of Rockford, Illinois and Robert (Charlotte) Koch Winfield, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfried H. Klingberg and her parents .

Private family service took place on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Ringwood Cemetery in Ringwood. Family is planning a Celebration of Life Service later this year.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Rosemary's name may be directed to The Gideons International (www.gideons.org)

Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry IL. www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
