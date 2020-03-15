|
Rosemary Meyer
Born: October 21, 1923; in Woodstock, IL
Died: February 27, 2020; in Libertyville, IL
Rosemary Meyer (nee Kramer), 96, of Fox Lake, formerly a longtime resident of Marengo, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville.
Rosemary was born in Woodstock on October 21, 1923, and resided there until marrying her late husband, Richard Meyer, and moving to their farm in Marengo. In recent years, Rosemary moved to Fox Lake to be near family.
She was the loving mom of Pam (David) Johnson; grandma of Krista (Scott) Quackenbush; Gigi to Kelsey and Sara Quackenbush; sister-in-law of Betty (the late Bill) Sorensen; and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
A Mass celebrating Rosemary's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 18, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rosemary's name may be made to Make-A-Wish Illinois, 640 N. LaSalle Dr., Ste. 280, Chicago, IL 60654, www.Illinois.Wish.org, 312-602-9474.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 15, 2020