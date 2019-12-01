|
Rosemary Sawallisch
Born: September 26, 1925; in Elgin, IL
Died: November 28, 2019; in Marengo, IL
Rosemary Sawallisch, 94, was born September 26, 1925 to Carl and Annabelle (Schultz) Ferguson. She passed away November 28, 2019.
Rosemary married Harold Sawallisch on September 29, 1945. They farmed many years working side by side and raised 5 daughters. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, playing cards and crafts. She loved her family dearly!
Rosemary is survived by their 5 daughters, Teresa (Bill Manke) Hay, Lynn (Bill) Courier, Joan (Bill) Roth, Jeannie (Bob Nesladek) Bright and Mary (Casey) Lindsay; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister and 3 grandchildren.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests St. John Lutheran Church or Florence Nursing Home in Marengo.T
he visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main St., Union, IL from 9am until the funeral service at 11am. Interment will be at Marengo City Cemetery.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2019