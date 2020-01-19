|
Ross L. Adams Sr.
Born: December 23, 1932
Died: January 16, 2020
Ross L. Adams Sr., age 87 of Cary passed away January 16, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He was born December 23, 1932 in Cracker, KY the son of Henry and Minnie Adams.
Ross is survived by his wife Rose Adams, his children: Susan (Johnny) Hendrix and Ross (RoseMary) Adams, Jr., his grandchildren: Jacqueline (Matthew) Hrgich, Katherine Adams and Jack Adams as well as a great granddaughter Riley Hrgich.
There will be a visitation for Ross on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed by burial with military honors at Windridge Memorial Park.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 19, 2020