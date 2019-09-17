|
Roxane J. Stading
Born: October 10, 1941; in Woodstock, IL
Died: September 12, 2019; in Elgin, IL
Roxane J. "Roxie" Stading, 77, of Elgin passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.
She was born October 10, 1941, in Woodstock the daughter of Ernest and Harriett (Hovey) Stading.
Roxane was a financial analyst in the banking industry. She loved church and sports, especially the Bears, but most of all was her love of her family, she loved being "Aunt Roxie" to her nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Sharon (Robert) Gaudlitz, Diana Johns, David Stading, Michael Stading, and Randall (Katherine) Stading; nephews, Rick, Mark, Kris, Michael, and R.J.; nieces, Jennifer, Dana, and Shannon; and many great nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
The Funeral Service will be at 11 am on Friday, Sept. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 N. Church St, Huntley with Pastor Glen Borhart. Burial will be in the Huntley Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 8 pm and will continue on Friday at the church prior to services from 10 - 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Lupus foundation at www.lupus.org
Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 17, 2019