Roxanne C. Moran



Born: April 11, 1954; in Harvard, IL



Died: July 3, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Roxanne C. Moran, 65, of Woodstock, passed away on July 3, 2019 at her home in Woodstock.



She was born April 11, 1954 in Harvard, to Kenneth E. and Carol E. (Shickle) Moran.



Roxanne had worked for many years at R&B Metals, and only recently retired. She was well known in Woodstock, and had many dear friends. She will be remembered as always having a welcoming personality, always happy to see her friends. She was also a beloved member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge, and will be dearly missed by all her friends there.



She is survived by her brothers, Terry M. (Gail) Moran, Kem E. (Teri) Moran; a half sister, Barbara Bintzler Densley; step sister and brothers, Cathy (Denny) Forrest, Tim (Sue) Brady, Jim (Sandy) Brady, Mike (Kristi) Brady; and step mother, Peggy Plimmer.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a nephew, David M. Moran; and step sisters, Deborah L. Hansen, and Carolyn Walters.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with a funeral service at 7:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock. Interment services will be private.



There will also be a Memorial Gathering at the Woodstock Moose Lodge, 406 Clay Street, Woodstock, at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019.



For more information, contact Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 9, 2019