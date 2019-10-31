|
|
Roy A. Brening
Born: May 13, 1940; in Bensenville, IL
Died: October 29, 2019; in Belvidere, IL
Roy A. Brening, 79, of Genoa died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Maple Crest Care Centre in Belvidere.
He was born in Bensenville, IL. on May 13, 1940 to Roy and Helen (Knaack) Brening.
Roy lived and truck farmed in Bensenville until the family moved to Genoa in 1959, where he met and married Carol Butler in 1963. They raised two loving children. Roy continued vegetable farming until 1983 when they changed over to grain farming and he retired in 2007.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carolyn (Carol) Brening; children, Sherri (Mick) Cutler of Monterey, TN. and Chuck Brening of Genoa, IL.; his siblings, Donald Brening of Mesa, AZ., Arthur (Marion) Brening of Marengo, IL., Bob Brening of Rockford, IL.,Betty Butenschoen of Marengo, IL., Ellen Miller of Genoa, IL., Marge Timmermann of DeKalb, IL., Carroll Von Bergen of Genoa, IL. and Joan Stoffregen (Gerald) of Genoa, IL. and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Dorothy; and brothers-in-law, Elroy, Eldon, Donald and Ralph.
Thank you to Dr. Tom Michalsen and his staff- Debbie & Kathy, the nurses at Maple Crest Care Centre and a Special Thank You to the CNA's (Roy's angels).
His visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa.
His funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home and a visitation will also be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to establish a memorial fund at a later date in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 31, 2019