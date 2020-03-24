|
Roy A. Koscielniak
Roy A. Koscielniak, 68, of Huntley passed away March 20, 2020. He was born in Chicago to Walter and Adeline Koscielniak.
Roy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol; children, Ryan (Lauren) Koscielniak, Tiffany Hyde, Heather (Rolando) Padolina, and Courtney (Jesse) Maddox; grandchildren, Madeline, Ryland, Walter, Theo, Lincoln, Weston, Tripton, Lawson, and Kian; sister, Marianne (John) Michnowski; and his loving fur baby, Molly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David Kosak, Robert Koscielniak, and Joyce Selof.
Roy received his Bachelor's Degree from Loyola University and an MBA from DePaul University. He was dedicated to a job he loved and retired as the CFO of Mestizo Foods.
He was a family man and cherished his wife, children and grandchildren. His hobbies included woodworking, golf, tennis, fishing and watching the bears. Maui was by far his favorite place to vacation and thoroughly looked forward to his time spent there with his family.
Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held by the family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roy's name would be much appreciated to his favorite charity, .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 24, 2020