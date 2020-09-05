Roy W. Pitner
Born: December 13, 1941; in Arkdale, WI
Died: August 30, 2020; in Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Roy W. Pitner, age 78, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Monroe Center Cemetery in Monroe Center, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Roy was born December 13, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to Roy and Georgia (Ross) Pitner. Roy was a 1958 graduate of Lane Tech High School. He married Carolyn A. Carpenter on November 18, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. Roy spent a lot of his life working for the Crystal Lake post office and then retired in 2000. Roy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and being in the woods. He was a member of the Crystal Lake Archery Club for 30 years. Roy will be remembered by his loving wife Carolyn Pitner, son Bill Pitner (Laurie), Daughter Dana Pitner, and 4 grandchildren, Jordan Pitner, Jessica Brock (Arron), Ryan Pitner, and Joshua Tabisz. He was preceded in death by his mother Georgia Ross, father Roy H. Pitner, and brother Henry Pitner. www.roseberrys.com
