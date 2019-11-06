Home

Ruben Perez

Ruben Perez Obituary
Ruben Perez

Ruben Perez passed away October 30 surrounded by his loving family at the Barrington Hospice Center after a long battle with leukemia .

He is survived by his children he absolutely cherished, Chaz Perez, Stephanie Garcia, & Andrea Perez and his loving parents , Armando & Maria Perez of McHenry.

Ruben attended HS at McHenry's East Campus.

A celebration of Ruben's life will be held on Saturday, November 9 th @ 11am, at Trinity Baptist Church, at 5918 S Rt 31 in Crystal Lake.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
